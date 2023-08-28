Going Going – Gone

Tim Easterby has pointed me to a few winners recently and hopefully that will continue here with Albegone, who won for the stable last time out over course and distance by a length and three quarters with plenty left up his sleeve to call upon if needed.

As the handicapper hasn’t had time to react he races carrying a 5lb penalty today which seems fair enough, and as he has won off far higher marks in the past, this should not be beyond him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Albegone 2.40pm Catterick 100/30 Bet365