Gold Standard At Lingfield

Later on the Lingfield card I am pretty sweet on the dropped in class Mark Of Gold in the 2.55pm for local trainer Gary Moore. A winner off a mark of 120 in a Class Three at Plumpton he was sent to the Class One Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham off 4lb higher where he was outpaced and came home a very distant seventh.

Upped in trip today and down into a Class Four off 2lb lower, if he stays he has every chance of a fifth win over hurdles, and with plenty of stamina in his pedigree we may even see a much improved effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mark Of Gold 2.55pm Lingfield 3/1 Bet365