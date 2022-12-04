Jonjo’s Horse Could Win – By An Inch

Our first port of call this Tuesday has to be Uttoxeter when Jonjo O’Neill introduces the highly regarded Inch House to hurdles for the first time in the 12.25pm. T

he son of Ocovango strolled home by a couple of lengths after being produced late at Dromahane last December, and changed hands for £125,000 at the Cheltenham sales in January this year.

We are up against the age-old problem of race-fitness after over 11 months off the track which is the great unknown, but there are positive reports coming out of the yard, and if he is 90% ready to go we should see a place at the very least this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Inch House 12.25pm Uttoxeter 13/2 most bookmakers