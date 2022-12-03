Mole In The Hole

Lingfield for me this afternoon and I am pretty hopeful we will walk away with at least one winner from my two selections, assuming the racing Gods are smiling on us. I plan to have my first bet on the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Manimole in the mares’ novice hurdle at 12.55pm with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle.

The home-bred daughter of Sulamani was a proper eye-catcher on her only run to date when given a pretty tender ride by Jordan Nailor after she rain in snatches at Ffos Las with more than one mistake before running on in to third, and it seems safe to assume she has oodles of improvement to come. With three previous winners in the field we can hope for a better price and if a first-time hood helps her focus I am expecting a decent run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Manimole 12.55pm Lingfield 5/1 Bet365