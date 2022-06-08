Midweek 5 Minutes with Jessie

Today we chat to BUSTY blonde Jessie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jessie

Q2. Where are you from? Kent

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Three in total

Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? As a lap dancer

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 5 Year’s

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Australian Boudoir magazine, Up Skirt and Wet ‘n’ Messy

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes ,lots

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? RNB, and Hip Hop. Miss Brat

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Horse riding, Dancing, Eating Out and Fast

Q12. Are you into video games? Sorry not into games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Eventing and Carl Hester

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Romantic and Pretty woman

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Pasta/Italian

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Horses

Q18. Measurements? 36/28/40

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?

In a hay barn

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Definitely F**K!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy all the way ;)

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a petrol head and do track days

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram/Twitter @Badjessie