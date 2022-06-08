Midweek 5 Minutes with Jessie

Today we chat to BUSTY blonde Jessie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jessie
Q2. Where are you from? Kent
Q3. Age? 34
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Three in total
Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? As a lap dancer
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 5 Year’s
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Australian Boudoir magazine, Up Skirt and Wet ‘n’ Messy
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes ,lots
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? RNB, and Hip Hop. Miss Brat
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Horse riding, Dancing, Eating Out and Fast
Q12. Are you into video games? Sorry not into games
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Eventing and Carl Hester
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Romantic and Pretty woman
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Pasta/Italian
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Horses
Q18. Measurements? 36/28/40
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?
In a hay barn
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Definitely F**K!
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy all the way ;)
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a petrol head and do track days
Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram/Twitter @Badjessie