Golly Gosh – But Will He Stay?

I cannot say anything I haven’t said before here – six runners on Boxing Day at one of our best tracks for Grade One worth over £45,000 is frankly embarrassing. Champ is all set to head the market come race time but it hasn’t gone unnoticed that he may go best fresh and therein lies the issue. Although I tipped him and backed him before he scored at Newbury last month I cannot claim he was impressive in seeing off Paisley Park by a neck, with another stride or two likely to have seen a defeat.

They meet at the same weights here so it could be close between the two once again, yet they are aged 10 now and it may be worth taking a risk on the six-year-old Goshen. Enigmatic would be the polite term for the son of Authorized who rarely runs two races the same, but trainer Gary Moore seems to think he may improve for his first try at this stamina sapping three miles, and if he does get the trip, he could be the new pretender looking to claim the Stayers crown, assuming he jumps round safely which is anything but guaranteed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Goshen 12.45pm Kempton 4/1 Bet365 and Sky Bet