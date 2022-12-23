We All Want Another Winner

I am going to throw in a fourth selection for Boxing Day because I feel guilty about a couple of days off (outrageous), and at Newcastle I am sweet on the chances of Dontyawantme in the 3.10pm.

Trained by Fergal O’Brien, he won his only point-to-point at Knockmullen when dead-heating with Royale Dance, who franked the form with a bumper second, a win over hurdles at Hexham, and a second over hurdles at Ludlow. He hasn’t been seen for over year so I won’t be going mad hence the each way suggestion, but if he is fit enough to do himself justice there is no reason why he cannot get in to the mix here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dontyawantme 3.10pm Newcastle 4/1 Bet365