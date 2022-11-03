Goodnight Bookmakers

Off to the US of A now and the Breeders’ Cup from Keeneland. I am trying not to sulk just because I am stuck in blighty (I often go and was invited, but circumstances were against me), but it is still decent racing worthy of a closer look.

The temptation is to go for all the European challengers but the truth is, that has left me with a bloody nose and an empty wallet in the past and in 2022 I will be far more selective.

My selection runs on the dirt (heaven forbid) when the amazing Goodnight Olive bids to keep her winning run going after scoring on her last five starts, ever since coming home second at Gulfstream on her 2021 debut.

Looking at the form and she holds plenty of these on lines through the likes of Ce Ce and Obligatory, and although this looks perhaps her toughest ask yet, that is why she is still a spot of value, and if she gets a clear run she can make it four out of four since being stepped up to the seven furlongs.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Goodnight Olive 3.50pm Keeneland (USA Breeders’ Cup) 100/30 most bookmakers