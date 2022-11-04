Matterhorn Could Go To The Top

It seems fair to suggest that our choices are fairly limited this Sunday, with just Sandown and Ffos Las to work with, but it is what it is and I do like the look of Matterhorn in the maiden hurdle at 2.00pm.

Paul Nicholls trains the son of Martaline who has only raced the once when third in a Listed hurdle at Auteuil.

That was back in April 2021 and he has. According to his handler, he has had some niggles since (but nothing important), but that in turn has allowed him to mature and strengthen and he is seen as one of the stable’s better maidens.

Make no mistake, this looks a deep contest with the likes of Boom Boom and the likeable newcomer Uncle Bert in opposition, but if he is as good as they think, he ought to go close regardless.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Matterhorn 2.00pm Sandown 6/4 most bookmakers