Time For Another Win For Roger Charlton Gelding

From the first race at Lingfield to the last when Roger Charlton looks to have found a suitable opportunity for Time Interval to win his second race of the season.

Already a winner here at Lingfield as a juvenile over seven furlongs when taking his maiden, he has also scored at Leicester on the grass before coming home second on his last two starts. Only beaten a length at Chelmsford over this trip, connections tried a mile and a half back at Leicester when he weakened close home in a Class Four handicap, but down a class and two furlongs here, conditions look ideal and a big run is excepted.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Time Interval 4.20pm Lingfield 7/2 Bet365