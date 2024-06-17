Gosden Beast Can Make The Drop In Class Count

Royal Ascot starts this afternoon so we will have two “tips” a day – and a short but sweet article on the other races, though even I am not naïve enough to think I can find all the winners!

Some days you find the outsiders (rightly or wrongly), and others its best to stick to the favourites if their position is justified, and on this occasion I am with Israr despite a fairly short price for a trappy race.

The Gosden trained son of Muhaarar drops into Listed company after finishing second to Passenger in the Huxley Stakes at Chester (Group Two), and that may be all he needs to win for the fifth time on his eighteenth start.

He has 3lb or more in hand on official ratings, and beat Derby winner Adayar by over four lengths last season in the Group Two Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket, and a repeat of that ought to be more than enough in this class.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Israr 5.40pm Royal Ascot 7/2 most bookmakers