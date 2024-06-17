Featured Horse Racing Sport

That Man Mullins Can Strike Again

June 17, 2024
Sean Trivass

One last race to finish day one and this could see Willie Mullins strike after winning this contest with Vauban last season.

This year he sends Bellocio after the six-year-old strolled home by nine lengths in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on his first start for the yard and following a six-month absence.

Previously trained by David Menusier on the Flat, he won five races on the Flat from a mile to a mile and a half, peaking with an official rating of 107 after winning in Listed class on the Kempton all-weather.

If he is back to anything near that level, then a mark of 100 could be extremely generous, and for the first time in ages, I fancy we can end our day with a winner in the “getting out stakes”!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bellocio 6.15pm Royal Ascot 7/2 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair Sportsbook

