Gosden Filly Looking For Win Number Five This Season

One more for this Sunday and with the British racing at a low level I will stick with France where I am as intrigued by the Prix De L’Opera at 3.50pm as I am by any other race all weekend. Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday made me eat my words when impressively winning the Epsom Oaks in June and is clearly a classy filly – so why is she being ridden by Wayne Lordan while stable jockey Ryan Moore rides Above The Curve for Joseph O’Brien instead?

I’ll confess, in any other year I would see that as a massive hint and it may be yet, but Nashwa is in the field and she has done little wrong all season. Her third to Tuesday at Epsom where she failed to see out the mile and a half is the only blemish on her record from five starts this season, with wins over this trip at Newbury, Chantilly, and Goodwood, the last two at this level.

She clearly gets on well with jockey Hollie Doyle who has ridden her in all of her six races and keeps the mount here, and if she handles the ground (she has won on good to soft), then this may be the highlight of an already successful season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nashwa 3.50pm Longchamp (France) 9/4 most bookmakers but please take Best Odds Guaranteed if possible