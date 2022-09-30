NOTHING beats a good, old-fashioned grudge fight

Fans love it when they know they are seeing two fighters who don’t get on really going at it!

It’s not about money or belts, it’s about bashing up someone you can’t stand!

I grew up watching the Nigel Benn-Chris Eubank rivalry. They had two fights that captured the nation’s attention and such was the interest in those fights, a clash between their sons three decades on is one of the biggest fights of the year!

We have a grudge fight on BKB 28 that could prove to be more brutal than most you see!

There simply had to be a rematch between Szymon Szynkiewicz and Eric Olsen on the show on Sunday, October 16 after what happened when they fought on BKB 27 in July.

The referee threw Eric out for head butts, but Eric afterwards claimed Szymon had fouled him first.

The best way to settle it is to get them to do it all over again.

We just need them to stick to the rules this time!

As Ricky Hatton used to say, boxing isn’t a tickling competition and neither is bareknuckle boxing.

Eric and Szymon are going in there to fight bareknuckle, so expect passion, blood and drama!

We just hope that this time the outcome is satisfactory for both fighters and if it turns out to be a great fight, maybe we can do it for a third time.

I have a feeling Eric and Szymon are going to give us a fight to remember!

The fight will be staged in a trigon, so neither fighter has anywhere to hide. Toe-to-toe action is guaranteed in that fight and every other fight on the show.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown