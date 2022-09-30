Queen Could Surprise Them All In Paris

It really is the toughest of cards in Paris but you would have to give The Platinum Queen a sporting chance in the Abbaye at 4.25pm as she attempts to become the first two-year-old winner of this contest in a very long time.

Trained by Richard Fahey, she was last seen being beaten a short-head at Doncaster in the Flying Childers where she proved she handles softer ground, and thanks to her age and her sex, she gets at least 17lb from her older rivals, and 21lb from the first 12 on the card!

This is clearly her trip, she arrives in good form, handles the ground, has an acceptable draw in the seven stall and gets all that weight – worthy of each way consideration to small stakes at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Platinum Queen 4.25pm Longchamp (France) take SP (current prices are ridiculous).