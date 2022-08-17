No Cockup Follow Kirkup

My other bet today runs at Carlisle and has to carry top-weight in the 2.05pm, a six furlong class five handicap. Whatever draw bias there is here favours those drawn low and John Kirkup comes out of the three stall, an added bonus for starters.

His course record reads 1,2,2,4,3, the latest when beaten a neck here earlier in the month despite failing to get a run two furlongs out at a crucial stage.

His career has seen nine wins in total, seven of them in handicaps which have all been off higher marks than the 73 he suffers here, and at the prices forecast I cannot resist a little each way for a small stable in excellent form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way John Kirkup 2.05pm Carlisle 11/2 Bet365