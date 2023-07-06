Gosden Handicapper Could Bounce Back To Form

I simply refuse to believe that Honiton gave anything like his true running at Epsom last time out when coming home 23 lengths off the winner off this mark, but whether that was down to the track or the very quick ground, only time will tell. I still feel he could be better than a handicapper in time, and if that is the case, now is his chance to prove it.

The Gosden string remain in among the winners which is a positive, as is William Buick in the saddle for the first time, and if he gets the Good ground currently predicted, I am hoping we will see a very different beast this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Honiton 4.15pm Sandown 9/1 all bookmakers