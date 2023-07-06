Paddington Looks All Set At These Weights

It would be remiss of me not to at least comment on a field of four for the Coral Eclipse at 3.40pm and somewhere, someone needs to be asking a lot of very serious questions. Good ground, Group One, and over £400,000 to the winner yet a miserly turnout in a race that ought to see Paddington keep his unbeaten record this season for Aidan O’Brien, who now relies on the three-year-old after taking his other runner out at the 48 hour stage.

He comfortably beat English 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean by over three lengths in at Royal Ascot, and with enough stamina on the dam’s side to suggest he will get the mile and a quarter, he should prove hard to beat. On official ratings he has 10lb in hand of Emily Upjohn with his age allowance, and with his stable continuing in fine form, he ought to come out on top.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Paddington 3.40pm Sandown Evens most bookmakers