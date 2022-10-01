Stoute Stayer May Hold The Edge

From Longchamp Sunday to Windsor on Monday afternoon when the standard may be that bit lower but winners will be equally difficult to find. It never ceases to amaze/amuse me that after months of small fields the end of the season sees far bigger numbers before the majority are put away for the winter, but that does at least open up a few more each way possibilities, starting with Wahraan in the 3.12pm over a little shy of a mile and a half.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, one of our more patient trainers (with his horses at least), the son of Le Havre had won two of his eight starts to date before being gelded last October and returning to action after close to a year off when third to Cemhaan in a decent Newmarket handicap where he was slowly away before running on when the race was all but over.

Lowered 2lb for that by the handicapper he seems sure to be sharper this afternoon and drops a grade as well and if he does find any improvement, he won’t be too far away.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wahraan 3.12pm Windsor 3/1 all bookmakers