Got To Love The Snowden Mare

It may be naïve of me to think so, but Jamie Snowden is nobody’s fool, and he looks to have found a great opportunity for Lady Valentine to get off the mark over hurdles in the 5.10pm.

Lightly raced with just the three starts, she put in her best effort yet last time out when second at Hereford when she kept on el over the two miles, and with an added three furlongs here expected to be in her favour and carrying ten stone five, and getting weight from all her rivals, she has a solid chance this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Valentine 5.10pm Warwick 7/2 most bookmakers