Nights On Broadway

I noted fairly early in the day that Sam Twiston-Davies travels north to Haydock this afternoon, and although her has chances elsewhere on the card, I think he is primarily there to ride Broadway Boy in the 4.45pm.

A winner at Aintree in December, he failed to follow up on his non-novice handicap debut at Exeter last, month but has had a mini-break and should be ready to go again here. His stamina is not in question and he should have no issues with the predicted soft ground either, though I would be happier if the stable were in slightly better form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Broadway Boy 4.45pm Haydock 6/1 Bet365