Its All About The Trip At Musselburgh

Just the one race to wait from the first bet to the second when I am sweet on the chances of Balranald who could surprise them all in this two and a half mile handicap hurdle.

One of only two distance winners in this field, he was last seen finishing a well beaten eighth at Sedgefield over two miles and a furlong, but it is noted that his one win over hurdles was over this sort of trip, ditto his one success over fences.

That suggests he will be far happier upped to this distance where he won’t get caught flat-footed, and with his small stable in decent form, we could see a big priced winner or at least a place this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Balranald 2.25pm Musselburgh 11/1 Bet365