Group Class In A Handicap?

Lough Leane will look to make it six wins in a row in the mile and a quarter handicap at 4.45pm, but he takes a big step up in class and may find some of these far too good for him regardless.

Mahboob arrives with an unbeaten record after a pair of victories at Lingfield on the all-weather in December last year and April 2024, the latest by close to three lengths when pulling away from his field when asked.

I felt he may prove to be more than a handicapper long-term that day and until I see anything to change that opinion, I will be following him come hell or high water.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mahboob 4.45pm Newmarket 15/8 Bet365 and William Hill