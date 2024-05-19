The Bookies Can Get Knotted

It would not feel like a Monday without an evening card from Windsor at this time of year, and although it’s a tough one to even try to solve, I have come up with one value for money option. I suspect Charlie Appleby’s Aurora’s Beauty and the Gosdens trained Cat Ninja will head the market for the mile maiden at 6.10pm, but fingers crossed that gives us a bigger price for Clove Hitch.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the daughter of Siyouni cost 725,000 Guineas as a yearling, and ran once as a juvenile when fifth of eight at Newbury despite being the odds-on favourite. Stepped up to the mile for her one start this year she was a 12/1 shot at the same track last month, but outran her price with a three-length third to Economics.

The runner-up was second in a Class Two Novice at York on his only other start, while the winner took the Dante Stakes (Group Two) by six lengths, suggesting the form has an above average look to it. She will need to take another step forward to win here, but I suspect she will do exactly that with a place the minimum I am expecting, and a win even more likely with any luck.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Clove Hitch 6.10pm Windsor 5/2 Bet365