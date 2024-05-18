The Truth And Nothing But The Truth

Its not every Sunday we get a meeting as good as Newmarket, so I am rather hoping we can make the most of it with some extra winners.

The opener at 3.45pm sees nine unraced juveniles all set to go to post, and although I am pretty wary of the potential challenge of El Burhan, he is bred to be better over further, and a chance is taken on Ancient Truth.

The Charlie Appleby yard have been met by setback after setback in the last week or so, but the son of Dubai could bring a glimmer of long-term hope, though to be fair, he is also bred to do better over a mile or so, both later this season and next.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ancient Truth 3.45pm Newmarket 9/4 Bet365 and William Hill