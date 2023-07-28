Group One Prize May Stay At Home – For A Change

Meanwhile, over in France (Deauville), some very decent horses are set to go to post for the Prix Rothschild at 3.25pm, a one mile Group One worth £151,000 to the winner, and where British of Irish raiders have won three of the last four renewals. “We” have chances again this season with Falmouth Stakes runner-up Remarquee and Coronation Stakes third Sounds Of Heaven the obvious standouts, but the race may be run to suit Kelina, and she will do for me.

Last time it the daughter of Frankel easily won the Group Two Prix de Sandringham at Chantilly by a couple of lengths after being produced between the two and the one furlong pole by Maxime Guyon which gives her the beating of Sauternne this afternoon (second that day), and although she is yet to win at this level, she has a decent turn of foot and if she gets the chance to use it, she could soon put this race to bed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kelina 3.25pm Deauville 13/2 Bet365