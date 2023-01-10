Guided Missile At Newcastle

With the Crisford team in red-hot form, and boasting a 30% strike rate as well as a ridiculous 83% running to form figure at present, it may be worth taking a chance on the once raced Laser Guided, a 400,000Gns son of Kingman, who came home a six-length sixth at Kempton in mid-November.

Easy to back that day, he was up against it from the start from the widest draw and did quite well in the circumstances, and if he improves as I hope, he could lead them all a merry dance this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Laser Guided 3.00pm Newcastle 7/4 most bookmakers