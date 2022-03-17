More For Moore At Fontwell

Away from Cheltenham after an exciting and tiring week, but racing never stops (or so it seems), and we will start the weekend off at Fontwell, where I do like the chances of Gary Moore’s Aggagio.

Lightly raced over hurdles, he was last seen on the Flat at Newbury where he came home fourth at Newbury over a mile and three-quarters on heavy ground.

That suggests to me that stamina may be his strong suit, and I admit I am quite excited to seeing him step up in trip here. His last run over hurdles at Huntingdon saw him come home second, 10 lengths off the winner, but I am convinced we will see a different horse over this trip, and mark of 95 for his handicap debut may seriously underestimate his true abilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aggagio 3.21pm Fontwell 2/1 Bet365