Haggas Filly Looks The Value Call In The Big One

And a Group One sprint to end the day for my selections if nothing else. Shaquille should win, I want him to win, and the formbook suggests he can win, but at a fraction of odds on I can’t be backing him I’m afraid.

He can miss the start, and to be fair that hasn’t stopped him winning yet, but at the prices I would rather have an each way be on Sacred for William Haggas, with Tom Marquand in the saddle.

Her last two starts saw a neck second in the Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and a three-length fifth to Kinross in the City Of York Stakes last month over seven furlongs, but a fast run six on Good ground may be her ideal conditions. Connections try cheekpieces for the first time here which is interesting, and although she does have a little to find, at 14/1 if she hits the first three home we will still make more money than we would if the odds on jolly comes home in front carrying our cash.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sacred 3.35pm Haydock 12/1 Ladbrokes