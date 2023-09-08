Rebel With A Cause

Sometimes you get a good word for an unraced horse and feel the need to pass that on, and this is the case this afternoon at York when Rebel Icon steps foot on the track for the first timer in the 1.40pm for trainer Kevin Ryan and jockey Neil Callan.

A son of Showcasing out of a Gold Away mare, he cost connections 100,000 Guineas as a yearling, and more importantly, he has started working well in recent weeks and is said to be ready for his first competitive start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rebel Icon 1.40pm York 12/1 most bookmakers