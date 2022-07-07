Haggas Filly Should Win – I’m Not Kidding

I know the weekend is the time of the week people can go racing, but to step up from the dross we have been served earlier in the week to a smorgasbord of some of the top tracks the length and breadth of the country seems a touch of overkill? Gripe over and on to some winners, with my first bet running in the fillies’ handicap over seven furlongs at 2.05pm Newmarket, when the unbeaten Kidwah takes another step forward. A daughter of Kodiac, she won her sole start last year at Doncaster and returned to action last month at Redcar with a very easy novice success, quickening up nicely when asked to put close to five lengths between her and the runner-up. On breeding the extra furlong here will not be any issue, and if she is as good as she looks, a rating of 88 may well prove to be more than generous.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kidwah 2.05pm Newmarket 7/4 most bookmakers