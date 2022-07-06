Shhh – Mums The Word

I am sorry to admit that Mums Tipple is a horse I keep following over a cliff, but the fact is that when or if Richard Hannon gets the five-year-old back to his best, he would win a race like this with his head n his chest. The son of Footstepsinthesand drops in to a Class Three handicap here off a mark of 92, yet at his peak he won a Listed race when rated 102, and has been rated as highly as 116 at hiss peak. He hasn’t run at this level EVER, and off his current mark I simply have to go in again at a big price -though as always it is up to you if you follow me in lemming like – or give the race a miss.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mums Tipple 4.10pm Newmarket 11/1 most bookmakers but I expect him to go off at a bigger price so look for Best Odds Guaranteed bookmakers