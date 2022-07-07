Roar The Johnston Horse Home At Newmarket

Everyone knows I am a big fan of the Charlie Appleby yard, and if the once raced C&D winer Victory Dance strolls home in the Superlative Stakes at 3.15pm I will be spitting feathers, but I have been so taken with Lion Of War that I cannot desert him now. Trained by Charlie and Mark Johnston, the 7,000 guineas yearling has won both his starts so far, with a comfortable success at Leicester followed by a 10 length demolition at Newcastle on the all-weather, and he thoroughly deserves to take his chance here, where he could surprise the favourite.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lion Of War 3.15pm Newmarket 9/4 Paddy Power and Betfair