The Sun May Be Shining For The Gosdens

Our third and final race this Saturday sees up to eight go to post for the Group Three John Of Gaunt Stakes over seven furlongs which many, including me, see as a pretty specialist trip. Kinross is the most obvious one to be on after he won this last year by a length last year and he may well prove very hard to beat, but I am going to take an each way chance on Sunray Major at a bigger price.

Trained by the in-form Gosdens, he was last seen coming home sixth to Baeed when unsurprisingly outclassed in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury where he weakened close home over the mile.

A similar thing happened on his return to action in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown, but he has only raced over this trip twice – winning them both. With a fitness edge over those making their seasonal debuts and Franke Dettori in the saddle I feel he has a great chance of winning again here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sunray Major 3.30pm Haydock 7/2 most bookmakers