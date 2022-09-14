Haggas Filly Worthy Of One Last Chance

It’s that time of year when the maidens become an absolute minefield for us punters, with larger than normal fields and plenty out for either a run for experience ahead of next season – or just to prove to the owners that they still have all four legs before they get put away for the winter.

Newbury today is a fine example with the opening maiden divided in to two, and 16 runners in each, but it seems sensible to leave them both alone, and my first suggested bet will run in the 4.03pm where I will give Sacred one last chance to bounce back to form.

A C&D winner last year in the Group Two Hungerford Stakes, she hasn’t been anywhere near to that level so far this season and was beaten over six lengths last month when sent off favourite for the Group Two City Of York Stakes. Dropped in to Listed class today she has her best chance of a success in 2022 here and connections will be bitterly disappointed if she fails to come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Sacred 4.03pm Newbury 7/4 BetVictor and William Hill