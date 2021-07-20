Taylor Made Winner At Catterick?

Wednesday 21st July

We had a horse I strongly fancied earlier in the week, but Taylored was pulled out of his intended target – and he is now all set to go on to action again in the 2.50pm at Catterick this afternoon, and I see no reason to change my mind about his chances.

Trained by David O’Meara, the three-year-old remains a maiden after 11 starts but he has gone close so many times this season with second places at Beverley, Chepstow, and Hamilton before coming home fourth over this sort of trip back at Beverley on a far softer surface.

Dropping down to this Class Six claimer and on a far quicker surface, the son of Power is expected to try to make all the running here under jockey Danny Tudhope, he gets seven pounds from top-rated Ventura Rascal which makes life more interesting, and he may have more to fear from Leicester winner Merry Secret who may also vie for the early lead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Taylored 7/2 bet365