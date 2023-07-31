Haggas Improver All Set To Go Close

Much as I would love to see Frankie Dettori get a good tune out of French Invasion here, he does look as if he has a bit to find and I am happy enough with Amleto as my pick. A lightly raced son of Sea The Stars and a full brother to Irish Oaks winner Sea Of Class, he dodnt shoe.

Great deal last year over a mile but was always liklely to make a better middle distance three-year-old. He returned to action in a Chester maiden when he cruised home over a mile and a quarter, and although a mark of 89 seems high enough on that form, it seems fair to think he will improve for the run and for the step up in trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Amleto 1.50pm Goodwood 9/4 Bet365, Coral, and Ladbrokes