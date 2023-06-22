Haggas May Have The Last Laaf

First Sight is an obvious one as the lightly raced Dubawi colt keeps on improving, and he could prove the biggest danger to Laafi who is my each way suggestion. Lightly raced with a win at Nottingham last October, he returned to the fray at Lingfield in Listed class when he failed to get home over the mile and a half, weakening late on to be beaten eight lengths at the line.

A tongue-tie is added here to help his breathing and with a drop into handicap company and two furlongs less to travel, he can hopefully go well at a decent price under jockey Tom Marquand.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Laafi 5.35pm Ascot 20/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair