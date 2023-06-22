The Rest Of The Royal Ascot Card In Brief – Saturday

2.30pm

One last day to work through and to be honest, I am totally exhausted by it all – though I cannot deny it has been fun with a few winners to claim, though with odds of 150/1 and 50/1 on Thursday alone punters have had a rough old time of things. Hopefully we can all start the final day with a success as Pearls And Rubies steps up in trip after winning her sole start at Navan when pouncing very late over the minimum trip to win by a neck. As a daughter of No Nay Never it comes as no shock to see her moved up a couple of furlongs here and with the Aidan O’Brien string in fine fettle already this week she may well add to their Royal Ascot tally.

9/4 Bet365

4.20pm

A more competitive race than the betting suggests despite a small field, but if Hukum is in the same form as his last win when swooping past 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown, then he warrants his short price. Mightily impressive that day and with the third another four lengths back, he is entitled to improve for his first start in 11 months or so, and with a six-year-old winning this last season (Broome), there seems to be more in his favour than there is against him in this field.

2/1 most bookmakers

5.00pm

Not a race that interesting me for even a second if I am honest – a 28 runner handicap where they will be spread all over the track from the off and where luck in running may well be needed for whoever comes home in front. Khanjar tries first-time cheekpieces and could go well if they have the desired effect, and he is weighted to get the better of his York conqueror Biesla on these terms. No good thing by any stretch but he will do for me here if my arm is twisted and I have to place a bet.

10/1 most bookmakers

6.10pm

I may have this all wrong but Dawn Rising would not be too far behind hot favourite Stratum if this race was over hurdles, and as a six-year-old versus last year’s winner who is now 10, it may be time for the old guard to give way to the next generation. It could be conspiracy theory, but I do wonder if Ryan Moore would have had the choice between the pair and he is on Joseph O’Brien’s challenger, and in a race where the saddest thing is that Frankie Dettori has not got a ride in the final contest at his last ever race at Royal Ascot, the son of Galileo will do for me.

100/30 Bet365