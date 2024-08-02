Pure Joy In The Stewards Cup

A sainthood awaits anyone able to perform the miracle of predicting the winner of this six furlong sprint handicap where luck in running and the correct handicap mark will be needed for whoever it is who comes home in front.

With winners at 25/1 and 18/1 in the last two years all things seem possible, but I am happy enough to row in with Purosangue who ticks an awful lot of boxes. Andrew Balding’s three-year-old makes his handicap debut this afternoon after competing in Group Class all season, including a second at Sandown last month, and although that was over five furlongs, he ran on well and is just as good over this trip.

He was only beaten a neck here by Big Evs last year in the Molecomb Stakes so we know he handles the track (and that form is pretty tasty too), and he has placed on ground ranging from good to form to soft so whatever the weather does between now and race time is unlikely to make that much difference to his chances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Purosangue 3.35pm Goodwood 7/1 Bet365 and Ladbrokes