Haggas Stable Can Start off With A Flyer

Trainer William Haggas looks set for a good day today at York and word in Newmarket is that he may well take the opener with the unraced True Icon, who won’t need to be out of the ordinary to take a hand in the finish.

A 130,000 Guineas purchase, the son of Churchill doesn’t hold any fancy entries as yet with the exception of a valuable sales race at Newmarket in October but is said to be working well with previous winners on the Newmarket gallops and if that is the case we could hit a place at the very least with the excellent Danny Tudhope in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Win True Icon 2.10pm York 5/1 Sky Bet., William Hill and others.