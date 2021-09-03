Improving Aramaic In With A Chance

Same stable different jockey (this time it is Tom Marquand), for the next selection, when Aramaic looks to follow up his Musselburgh romp on his handicap debut.

Upped in trip from nine furlongs to ten and a half here, his last race wasn’t overly competitive, but he could hardly have been any more impressive. Nudged along from some way out to educate the son of Le Havre, he was as green as grass that day, changing his legs and wandering all over the place while crabbing up the straight. Somehow, he still pulled over three lengths clear of his field in a hack canter, and he can only get better as he learns his trade..

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aramaic 4.50pm York 9/4 Sky Bet, William Hill and others.