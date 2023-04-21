WE’VE seen some great fights on BKB™ shows over the years

We’ve seen some great fights this already – and we are definitely going to see another on BKB 32.

Jimmy Sweeney-Jonny Tello is one of those fights that you just know is going to deliver. I write that with absolute certainty. I can’t wait to see them fight over seven rounds at the O2 Arena on Sunday, May 21.

Everyone in combat sports knows Jimmy’s quality. He has been the man to beat in BKB for years and has done as much as anyone to put the sport where it is today, in the homes of millions of fight fans.

The two fights with Barrie Jones didn’t go Jimmy’s way and he’s possibly a slight betting underdog against Jonny.

Jimmy has been out for a while and we saw Jonny push Barrie hard for seven rounds in Thailand in January.

That is how it is with BKB™. There are no tune ups or fights to shed the ring rust. Jimmy has gone straight back in at the deep end with another hard, 50-50 fight.

I’ve seen his photos on Instagram and spoken to him and Jimmy is very motivated. He’s already a legend of the sport, but he isn’t finished yet. That said, he won’t be around forever, so make sure you go to watch him when you can.

BKB 31 was a sell out and I fully expect every ticket for BKB 32 to sell out as well, so if you want to be there for one of the great fights in BKB™ history, make sure you get a ticket soon.

We announced a historic fight night this week.

On Sunday, June 25, the inaugural Police Gazette International Cup tournament will be held. We’ve teamed up with partners BYB Extreme to stage a team match between Europe and the USA, much like the Ryder Cup in golf or pool’s Mosconi Cup. Except this will be much, much more exciting!

Barrie Jones will captain the Europe (BKB™) team and the Americans fancy Tommy Turner has the beating of our pound for pound No 1. I’m not so sure about that.

The show also features a rematch between Marko Martinjak and Jerome Hatch and that’s a fight that’s not to be missed!

They fought in Dubai in March – and produced FOUR knockdowns in just 153 seconds.

Marko lost that one and wants revenge.

So there’s so much to look forward to on BKB™ shows.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown