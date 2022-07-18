Hamilton Winner Can follow Up At Musselburgh This Afternoon

Well it is all about Musselburgh here in the UK with the other meetings called off for the heatwave, and once again I advise smaller bets with a lot less racing for me to pick from in our never ending search for winners.

Starting in the first race, and it seems fair to say that Shahnaz was pretty impressive when winning at Hamilton last week, scooting clear for a wide-margin success off a mark of 63 less her jockey’s claim. She is turned out quickly carrying a 6lb penalty but may well be put up more than that when she is reassessed by the handicapper and connections will be hoping to strike quickly before that happens.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shahnaz 1.50pm Musselburgh 15/8 most bookmakers