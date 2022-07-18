Reputation Counts

No each way bets today with such small fields but that won’t matter if Reputation can come home in front in the 3.00pm for trainer Ruth Carr.

The nine-year-old has run some good races without winning since joining the yard in March this year with two seconds and two third places, the latest here over a furlong further when short of room at a crucial stage before weakening and losing second spot close hone.

The drop back to this trip looks ideal, and although expecting him to repeat his better form at his age may be ridiculous, the fact is he has won far better races off far higher marks in the past, and has a good chance of win number six this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Reputation 3.00pm Musselburgh 7/2 SkyBet, Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor