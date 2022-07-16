Improving Juvenile Won’t Be 18/1 This Afternoon

No need to waste our time this Monday, and the second race at Ayr sees our second bet when David O’Meara sends Feel The Need back to the track after his promising fourth over a furlong shorter on his first start at the beginning of the month.

Easy to back at 18/1, the son of Ribchester was slowly away and as green as grass when asked for an effort before keeping on at the one pace to come hone a respectable fourth. The seventh furlong seems sure to suit, and if he improves for the education as I expect, he may well have too many guns here for Newbury second Pjanoo, who looks his biggest rival on paper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Feel The Need 2.25pm Ayr 7/2 most bookmakers