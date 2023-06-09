Handicap Debut May See A Big Run From The O’Meara Filly

The mile and a quarter handicap at 5.45pm looks the most interesting race of the day with easy Nottingham winner Reach trying to shrug off a 5lb penalty, and Tregony looking to make it four wins in a row after an all-weather hat-trick in August and September last year. Both can go well but I have come down on the side of the David O’Meara trained Leitzel who has the most potential in this field.

She won her first two starts at Haydock readily enough and was then stepped up in class in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket where she was never travelling before coming home last in a race best forgotten. The fact that they ran her at that level, albeit unsuccessfully, suggests they thought a lot of her, and with only three races under her belt, she may have more to come as a three-year-old.

A mark of 85 seems more than fair on her first start in handicap company with Mark Winn claiming 5lb back from the saddle, and with the step up to a mile and a quarter looking ideal for a daughter of Teofilo, we could see a big run from her here at a big price – hopefully.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Leitzel 5.45pm Beverley 12/1 most bookmakers