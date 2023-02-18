Hard Man Could Go In Again At Musselburgh

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
31
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Such was the ease of Hard Iron’s last victory over even further at Catterick that an added 7lb from the handicapper seems unlikely to stop the seven-year-old form following up in the 3.55pm at Musselburgh this afternoon.

Three wins a row this season have seen him shoe plenty of pace to win over shorter as well as the stamina for this sort of trip, and I just get the feeling there may be plenty left in the locker to call upon assuming this race doesn’t come too soon.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hard Iron 3.55pm Musselburgh 6/4 William Hill

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here