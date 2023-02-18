Hard Man Could Go In Again At Musselburgh

Such was the ease of Hard Iron’s last victory over even further at Catterick that an added 7lb from the handicapper seems unlikely to stop the seven-year-old form following up in the 3.55pm at Musselburgh this afternoon.

Three wins a row this season have seen him shoe plenty of pace to win over shorter as well as the stamina for this sort of trip, and I just get the feeling there may be plenty left in the locker to call upon assuming this race doesn’t come too soon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hard Iron 3.55pm Musselburgh 6/4 William Hill