Post Can Deliver

Those who pay to get in to Newbury this afternoon will be disappointed to start with a couple of ridiculously small field affairs but if they are patient, they may well be rewarded if they have a bet on Postmark in the maiden hurdle at 2.30pm.

Trained by Milton Harris, it was no secret that he was expected to do a lot better on his hurdling debut at Kempton when he trailed home a 26 length seventh of nine when held up and never getting on terms with the leaders. Rated 89 on the Flat that was pretty disappointing to be honest, but the far quicker ground expected this afternoon may well suit him a good deal better and if he can be kept nearer to any early pace, he could get off the mark in his new career while the going remains in his favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Postmark 2.30pm Newbury 5/1 Bet365