Grannies left without VIBRATORS due to cost of living CRISIS

Grannies up and down our once green and pleasant land have been left in the COLD and without power for their beloved VIBRATORS due to the COST OF LIVING CRISIS and SKY HIGH energy bills.

One such PENSIONER Jenny 73 from HULL told Daily Sport ”My bills have TREBLED since the war in UKRAINE started and I can no longer afford to eat if I charge up my MEGA VIBE” what a state to be in? She went on to say “I hate to say it but this country isn’t worth a WANK anymore.”

Who would have thought our poor elderly having gone through World Wars, Pandemics and more would be thrown to the WOLVES so to speak when they needed us most?

Daily Sport says – Where are all the do gooders now with their fund raising when our nations GRANNIES need help the most?